TN leaders condemn mass killings in Colombo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam as well as DMK President M.K. Stalin condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
In a joint statement issued here, the AIADMK leaders said: "We condemn the attack on the churches where a large number of Tamil Christians live."
They said it was shocking that innocents who had congregated to pray were attacked.
Stalin said the multiple blasts in churches and hotels on Easter was "heart crushing".
He said the bomb blasts also instilled fear in the minds of religious minorities in the island nation.
PMK founder S. Ramadoss also expressed his shock over the killings.
--IANS
vj/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU