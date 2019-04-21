TN leaders condemn mass killings in Colombo

Chief Minister and as well as M. condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued here, the AIADMK leaders said: "We condemn the attack on the churches where a large number of Tamil Christians live."

They said it was shocking that innocents who had congregated to pray were attacked.

Stalin said the multiple blasts in churches and hotels on was "heart crushing".

He said the bomb blasts also instilled fear in the minds of religious minorities in the island nation.

PMK founder also expressed his over the killings.

--IANS

vj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)