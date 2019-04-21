Lt Gen Hooda laments Pragya's remark on Karkare

Lt Gen (retired) D. on Sunday said he was hurt by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's remarks on Hemant Karkare, killed in the 26/11 terror attack.

Hooda's statement came at a press conference, organised by the to release its national security paln, prepared by him.

"Yes, it does hurt when such things are said about a martyr, be it from the army or the police. Full respect should be shown to them. These utterances are not good," said Hooda, the former of Northern Army, which carried out surgical strikes in in September 2016 after the Uri terror attack.

Thakur had said died during the attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her. "I had told him you will be finished, and he was killed by terrorists in less than two months," she said.

However, on Friday Thakur, BJP nominee from the parliamentary seat, apologised and retract her statement.

