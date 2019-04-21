AAP announces three candidates in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Haryana which it will contest in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind will contest for Faridabad, former Director General of Police Prithvi Raj from Ambala and advocate Krishan Kumar Agarwal from Karnal -- three of the 10 seats where the AAP will be contesting, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.
The JJP, which is contesting on seven seats in Haryana that votes on May 12, on Thursday announced four names.
JJP chief and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala will contest from Hisar.
The party has fielded Nirmal Singh Malhadi, Pradeep Deswal and Swati Yadav from Sirsa (reserve seat), Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendergath seats respectively.
"The remaining seats will be announced soon," Chautala told media here on Sunday.
Speaking to the media, Rai said Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will take part in two roadshows in Haryana.
Rai also accused the Congress of wasting time in the name of forging an alliance in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Rai said the Congress was giving an impression that the AAP had refused to form an alliance in Delhi.
"We even postponed the filing of nominations of AAP candidates in Delhi but now six of our seven candidates in Delhi will file their nominations on Monday," he said.
The AAP has announced all the seven candidates in Delhi. West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar filed his nomination papers on Thursday.
The other AAP candidates are Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Brajesh Goel from New Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Raghav Chadha from South Delhi.
Rai also said the AAP will launch a 'Pol-Khol Abhiyan' against the Congress.
"There is not even a single seat in Delhi where the Congress can win. We agreed to their seat sharing formula but the Congress called off the talks," Rai said.
While the AAP was talking about alliance in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, the Congress was only talking about the national capital.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
