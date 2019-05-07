Cancel postal ballots of Kerala Police officials: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Congress' candidate list for Kerala Lok Sabha polls to be finalized by Feb 20
Congress releases Kerala candidates list, Thomas axed
Congress likely to field veterans for Kerala Lok Sabha polls
Two in police custody for murders of Kerala Youth Congress workers
Shutdown in Kerala over Youth Congress activists' murder
-
A Congress delegation on Tuesday met Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena to seek cancellation of postal votes of police officials deployed outside their home districts after a probe ordered by police chief Loknath Behra found foul play.
At the meeting, the Congress delegation handed over a letter by state party chief Mullapally Ramachandran demanded the police officials be given an opportunity to cast their votes afresh.
The delegation comprised sitting legislator and Vadakara candidate K. Muraleedharan, Mavelikara MP and candidate Kodikunnil Suresh, and senior party legislators K.C. Joseph and V.S. Sivakumar.
Kerala voted on April 23 to pick 20 Lok Sabha members.
Following an audio clip of two police officials speaking on postal ballots surfacing in the media, Behra ordered a probe by the intelligence wing into the allegations of irregularities by CPI-M backed office-bearers of the Kerala Police Association.
A four-page report submitted to Behra points at foul play and has recommended action against two police officials besides recommending a comprehensive probe.
The association consists of 58,000 police officials and is led by those said to be close to the CPI-M.
Meanwhile, sources in the know of things said that Behra will give a report on the issue to Meena, besides taking action against the erring police officials and ordering a comprehensive probe.
--IANS
sg/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU