Cancel postal ballots of Kerala Police officials: Congress

A delegation on Tuesday met Kerala's Teeka to seek cancellation of postal votes of police officials deployed outside their home districts after a probe ordered by found foul play.

At the meeting, the delegation handed over a letter by demanded the police officials be given an opportunity to cast their votes afresh.

The delegation comprised sitting and Vadakara candidate K. Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, and senior party legislators and

voted on April 23 to pick 20 members.

Following an audio clip of two police officials speaking on postal ballots surfacing in the media, Behra ordered a probe by the intelligence wing into the allegations of irregularities by CPI-M backed office-bearers of the Police Association.

A four-page report submitted to Behra points at foul play and has recommended action against two police officials besides recommending a comprehensive probe.

The association consists of 58,000 police officials and is led by those said to be close to the CPI-M.

Meanwhile, sources in the know of things said that Behra will give a report on the issue to Meena, besides taking action against the erring police officials and ordering a comprehensive probe.

