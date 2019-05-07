Microsoft upgrades Edge browser, Cortana at 'Build'

Kick-starting the company's 2019 conference at Seattle, Washington, made major announcements concerning products including Edge browser and among others.

According to Nadella, the company is not only working an that would make sure Edge works for business users, the company is also making it easier for users to control how sites can track them across the web with three levels of privacy controls, Windows Central reported on Monday.

To facilitate more natural interactions with Microsoft's Cortana, is has decided to integrate with new Conversational (AI) technology.

"If it works as advertised, the flow of interacting with will feel like talking to another person, following the conversation through multiple turns," the report said.

The announcements further revealed that was expanding its app design language -- Fluent Design System -- developed in 2017 across Windows, Android, iOS and the web to create a consistent app development experience across devices for creators.

"Developers will now be able to take advantage of aspects of Fluent Design, like blur effects and drop shadows, no matter where they their apps," the report added.

As part of an incredibly short teaser at the end of Nadella's keynote today, the also highlighted an Augmented Reality (AR)-based mobile Minecraft game that is in the making and would be revealed on May 17.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)