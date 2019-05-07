Nokia 4.2 launched in India for Rs 10,990

Finnish company HMD Global, which makes smartphones, on Tuesday launched its budget 4.2 in for Rs 10,990 with 3GB and 32GB internal storage.

The comes with a sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display; biometric face unlock; and Snapdragon 439 chipset.

It is an One smartphone, which means it will have the latest version and regular security updates.

"I'm excited to announce the arrival of first in the series 4.2 to for our fans. From AI-powered features like adaptive battery, to a more modern and personal way to interact with your through the dedicated button, the continues to uphold the promise we make across our smartphones," Ajey Mehta, and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The runs 9 Pie OS out of the box.

The phone will receive three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme.

The device's dual depth-sensing rear camera combines a 13MP main camera with the depth sensor.

The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back that is certified by the Android Enterprise Recommended programme, thus, making it the ideal smartphone for your enterprise needs.

The would be available exclusively on Nokia.com/phones for a week starting May 7 and exclusively across such as Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG starting May 14.

