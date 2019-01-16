Congress' candidate list for Kerala Lok Sabha polls to be finalized by Feb 20

A list of 16 candidates for the 2019 will be ready by February 20, said a top on Wednesday.

Sources said a high-level state party team comprising Mullapally Ramachandran, of Opposition Rameshc Chennithala and UDF convenor met on Wednesday with party's national leaders, including and Mukul Wasnick, in-charge of the unit.

Speaking to media in Delhi, Ramachandran said talks have begun for finalizing the list of party candidates.

"We expect to finalise the list by February 20. The question whether those currently in charge of party affairs would contest will be tackled by the top party leadership," said Ramachandran.

The party leaders also discussed the visit of who arrives in Kochi later this month.

A top source in the party told IANS that the final candidate selection would be made by the high command, who will be given a list of three candidates each for a seat .

has 20 seats. In 2014 polls, the Congress-led UDF won 12 with the CPI-M led Left Front winning 8 and the BJP managing to get only one seat.

Among the 12 seats, the won in eight , while its allies, the Indian Union in two and ( RSP) ( Mani) in one seat each.

At present two seats are vacant, Kottayam and Wayanad. of the (Mani) recently quit the Kottayam seat after getting elected to the Rajya Sabha while Congress representing the Wayanad seat passed away last month.

The others who are certain to be fielded include Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), (Alappuzha), (Mavelikara), (Kozhikode), (Pathanamthitta) and (Vadagara) -- all sitting members. Also,

