Car bomb blast outside Northern Ireland courtroom

A car bomb exploded outside a courtroom in Northern Ireland, with no immediate reports of damages or injuries, police said on Sunday.
The explosion occurred on Saturday night in Londonderry city's Bishop Street, shortly after the police received a warning, reports the BBC.
The police had just started evacuating nearby buildings, including a hotel, when the explosion took place.
Local politicians told the BBC that the vehicle was hijacked before the explosion.
