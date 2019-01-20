JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

'Remove BJP' campaign gets a boost with Kolkata rally but challenges remain (News Analysis)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Is Union Minister Smriti Irani BJP's 'go-to' person for countering the Congress?

Business Standard

Car bomb blast outside Northern Ireland courtroom

IANS  |  Belfast 

A car bomb exploded outside a courtroom in Northern Ireland, with no immediate reports of damages or injuries, police said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred on Saturday night in Londonderry city's Bishop Street, shortly after the police received a warning, reports the BBC.

The police had just started evacuating nearby buildings, including a hotel, when the explosion took place.

Local politicians told the BBC that the vehicle was hijacked before the explosion.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements