Carlos Tevez set to retire this year

Former international forward has revealed that he plans to retire at the end of 2019, bringing an end to a professional career that has spanned almost two decades.

The 34-year-old has struggled for form and fitness since rejoining his boyhood from Shanghai Shenhua last January and he admitted he now "struggles to keep pace" with his younger teammates, reported.

"This is the last year of my (Boca) contract and I think it will also be my last year as a player," the 34-year-old told Argentina's TyC

Tevez made only 20 league appearances for Boca in 2018, often as a substitute, and scored just six top-flight goals.

The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward is upbeat about working with Boca's new Gustavo Alfaro, having fallen out of favour under Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who left the club in December to join LA Galaxy.

"He (Alfaro) is trying to give me back the joy I need to play again," Tevez said. "I want to feel important. He wants me to be the old Tevez."

