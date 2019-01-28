Gavaskar hails Pandya's comeback

Batting great on Monday said all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian ODI team adds balance.

"He was very, very impressive. You know why this team management wants him in the side. He actually fills that little blank that was there. This allows the team to be balanced. He covers all the bases for the team," Gavaskar told Star

"He's bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a live wire on the field. That's the plus that brings to the team. He is such an outstanding He will get you some impossible catches, get you some terrific run-outs and then with the bat and the ball, he does well," he added.

Pandya, who is still facing an inquiry for his loose talk on women, took two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch to send back as clinched the ODI series by winning the third match against by seven wickets.

