Sanabria debuts and completes Genoa's 3-1 victory against Empoli

Paraguay's Tonny Sanabria completed a 3-1 win for in his first match after joining from Spain's Real Betis, placing his team in the thirteenth place. This was the final match of the twenty first round of the Italian football in

started the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal by equalised in the 63rd minute when scored, but brought back in the lead in the 70th minute, reports news.

Sanabria, who replaced Romulus in the 68th minute, made his Genoa debut with a shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute.

Real Betis announced on Monday the loan of the Paraguayan for the remainder of the season and the next one, until June 2020, after he extended his contractual relationship with the until June 2022.

Arnaldo Antonio Sanabria, 22, is 50 percent owned by Real Betis and by

The striker from San Lorenzo, a city in Paraguay's central department, has spent two and a half seasons with Real Betis, playing 64 games and scoring 19 goals.

