CBI conducts raids in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case

The CBI on Thursday raided four locations here in connection with a Rs 3,250 crore loan involving the and ICICI Bank, sources said here.

The raids were conducted shortly after the registered an FIR against Deepak Kochhar, husband of former MD and Chanda Kochhar, over the 2012 case.

The FIR comes in the wake of a preliminary enquiry (PE) lodged on March 31, 2018, against Deepak Kochhar, officials and others to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of the loan by the as part of a consortium, a senior CBI said.

The raids were carried out at the offices of Videocon, owned by Deepak Kochhar, and Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI said that a PE is conducted to ascertain if there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing for a case to be taken up for detailed investigation. If the evidence suggests that a cognizable offence has been committed, then this is converted into a regular full-fledged FIR.

The Bureau initiated the PE after news reports raised questions about Videocon allegedly providing crores to a firm promoted by and a few relatives six months after Dhoot's group received the Rs 3,250 crore loan.

The said amount was part of a Rs 40,000 crore loan which Videocon got from a consortium of 20 banks led by the State Bank of

Following the huge controversy over the alleged "conflict of interests" and "non-disclosure" in the loans sanctioned by ICICI, Chanda Kochhar, 56, quit her post seeking premature retirement on October 4, 2018.

--IANS

qn-rak-aks/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)