CBI registers FIR in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case and is carrying out searches Thursday at the group headquarters in and offices in Aurangabad, officials said.

The started Thursday morning and also covered offices of Nupower, a company operated by ICICI Bank's former Chanda Kochhar's husband and Supreme Energy, they said.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter allegedly invested crores of Rupees in months after the got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the in 2012, they said.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, and unidentified others in March last year, they said.

A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.

The agency has now converted it into an FIR which means a full blown investigation has been started by the agency after registration of a case.

The details of the FIR and names of the accused are awaited, they said.

