Train runs over 4 in UP

Four people were killed on Thursday by a speeding train while they were trying to cross a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said.
The incident took place near the Hathras railway station on the Bharatpur-Bareilly railway line.
A police official told IANS that three victims were of the same family and the prima-facie of the mishap appeared to be dense fog and poor visibility.
