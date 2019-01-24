JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Is paralysing Delhi's work not treason, questions Kejriwal

Business Standard

RJD leader shot dead in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said.

He was killed by two motorcycle borne assailant when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of police Harpareet Kaur said.

Rai was a former Zila Parishad member.

Angry over the killing hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road, burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.

--IANS

ik/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements