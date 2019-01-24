RJD leader shot dead in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said.
He was killed by two motorcycle borne assailant when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of police Harpareet Kaur said.
Rai was a former Zila Parishad member.
Angry over the killing hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road, burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.
