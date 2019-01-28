CBI questions persons in illegal sand mining

The CBI on Monday said it was questioning persons concerned in connection with its investigation into Uttar Pradesh's

A (CBI) source said here that a team of CBI was in district of the state.

"The team is completing the field investigation. And the private persons and government officials associated with the case are being examined," the source said.

The remarks came a fortnight after the CBI registered a case against 11 people including B. Chandrakala, then District Magistrate, Ramesh Kumar, a leader,

The CBI had registered separate cases into the alleged irregularities in grant of licences between 2012 and 2016, in violation of the order which had ratified an policy in Kaushambi and Shamli districts in 2018.

Then had granted the mine's leases to 14 people in 2013 in district against the High Court's order.

