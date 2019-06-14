Private operators' plan for aircraft security hits air pocket

The plan of private operators to hire staff from the grounded for security-related work has hit an air pocket with the Civil Ministry mulling the issue of a clarification to its March 2019 notification that reserves these functions only for

Hoping that the government would open up a new revenue stream, one of the private operators had planned to hire personnel from for creating a new business segment of aircraft security.

"Some of the operators are misinterpreting the notification. It is clear that only would carry out security functions related to an aircraft," a senior Civil Ministry told IANS here.

"If need be, we will issue a clarification," the said.

Aircraft (Security) Rules 2011 provide detailed guidelines for the security of aircraft flying in the country. The rules specify about the deployment of manpower at airports for security functions such as conducting a search before taking an aircraft to the restricted area.

Rule 26, for instance, sets out the eligibility for security personnel and guidelines for their training and certification before being deployed by the

The March notification inserted a new provision which says that an will also perform security functions.

"Provided that an may enter into a contract with an Indian or an for performance of security functions and engage for such security functions, the whole-time direct employees of the Indian or the Aerodrome Operator, as the case may be, who meet the requirements specified in this rule", the notification said.

A clarification from the ministry will help clear doubts about whether airport operators can also provide security for aircraft. However, opening the area for more players would help create jobs across various airports in the country.

Following the grounding of Jet Airways, thousands of its employees are facing bleak job prospects. The scenario is worse for non-technical personnel who can find very few avenues outside sector.

