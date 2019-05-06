Centenarians, freedom fighter, groom vote in Rajasthan

-
Two centenarians, a freedom fighter and a groom were among the tens of thousands who voted on Monday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.
An 108-year-old woman, Kampuli Devi, came on a 'charpai' with her grandsons to vote in Bharatpur's Gopal Nagla village.
Gangaram, 104, cast his vote in Jaipur at the Shri Khandelwal Senior Secondary School.
Pandit Ramkishan, 93, who took part in the 1942 Quit India movement, voted at Kansen Dharamshala in Bharatpur.
In Anupgarh, a groom, Bhupendra Singh, voted before joining his wedding procession.
Meanwhile, in Dotasara village in Laxmangarh, honeybees attacked an election booth, disrupting voting for two hours.
Govind Lal, a Presiding Officer, fainted after reaching polling booth no 168 in Borawad village in Nagaur. He was rushed to a hospital.
--IANS
arc/pg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
