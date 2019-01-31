Ramgarh by-poll win much needed, will boost Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Chief Minister on Thursday said the party's victory in the Ramgarh assembly by-poll was much needed and would boost the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"I thank people and express my gratitude. They have given a message at a time when it was much needed. It will encourage the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.

His comments came after candidate defeated her rival by a margin of 12,228 votes to win the Ramgarh assembly by-poll.

After 20 rounds of counting, the candidate secured a total of 83,311 votes while the BJP's Singh came second with 71,083 votes.

