Ramgarh by-poll win much needed, will boost Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress party's victory in the Ramgarh assembly by-poll was much needed and would boost the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
"I thank people and express my gratitude. They have given a message at a time when it was much needed. It will encourage the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.
His comments came after Congress candidate Shafia Zubair defeated her rival Suwant Singh of BJP by a margin of 12,228 votes to win the Ramgarh assembly by-poll.
After 20 rounds of counting, the Congress candidate secured a total of 83,311 votes while the BJP's Singh came second with 71,083 votes.
