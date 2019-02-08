Centre allocates Rs 59 cr for Asiatic Lion conservation in Gujarat

With the aim to protect and conserve the worlds last ranging free population of Asiatic Lions, the on Friday launched a three-year Conservation Project in collaboration with the state of

The project, at an estimated cost of Rs 98 crore, for which the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has allocated Rs 59 crore to Gujarat's Gir sanctuary, will span over three financial years -- 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

It will focus on the scientific management of the habitat with the involvement of communities, disease control and veterinary care for the overall conservation of Asiatic Lions.

During the launch of the project, Union handed over an amount of Rs 17 crore to Ramanlal Nanubhai Patkar, of State for Forest and Tribal Development, for the implementation of activities in the state's during the first year of the project.

Expressing happiness about the collaboration, Patkar said presently there were about 700 lions in and that they are increasing in number.

Vardhan assured the that this project will be a "model scheme in the times to come and would not be like a routine affair."

The in Gir is one of the 21 critically endangered species identified by the Ministry for taking up recovery programmes. It is being listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to be accorded the highest degree of protection.

Speaking on the occasion, of Gujarat said that the will spend an additional amount for a hospital and ambulances for the lions.

The project, Vardhan's office said, will use modern information and (ICT) for conservation, protection and development efforts of the Greater Gir region, including based tracking, surveillance, animal and vehicle tracking, magnetic and movement sensors, infra-red heat sensors, night vision capability enhancement, GIS-based real-time monitoring, analysis and report generation.

