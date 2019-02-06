Centre deliberately sending notices: Mamata on Vadra's interrogation

Chief Minister on Wednesday accused the of "sending notices" to all the opposition party leaders and people connected to them, even in petty cases, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"All the opposition parties are united. They (the Centre) are doing it deliberately, now, at the time of elections. There is no serious case, nothing. Not even a case of cheating," Banerjee said when asked about interrogation of Rahul Gandhi's by the

"They sent a notice casually to everybody. This is a larger conspiracy. We stand together. We will complain to the against such a trend," she said at the state secretariat.

Vadra, on Wednesday, appeared before the ED four days after a court ordered him to join the investigation relating to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to him. He was accompanied by his wife and for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Banerjee also said she would be in next Wednesday and Thursday, where the Opposition parties would take a decision on their future course of action.

