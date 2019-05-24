Centre extends ban on JMB, its arms for five years

The Centre has extended for five years the ban on terrorist organisation (JMB) and its manifestations for role in various terror activities in India, according to a notification issued here on Thursday.

A notification said the ban would apply on JMB's all manifestations, including and

The government believed that the JMB and its manifestations had been involved in various terror activities in the country, it said.

The outfit came into existence in 1998 with the aim of establishing 'Caliphate' (so-called Islamic region) through jihad.

Investigators have found the JMB's involvement in the October 2, 2014 Burdwan bomb explosion and the January 19, 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

--IANS

