Lanka House panel to probe Easter Sunday attacks

Parliament has set up a special panel to probe the April 21 terror attacks, which claimed over 250 lives, authorities said here on Friday.

The special committee, to be headed by Deputy Ananda Kumarasiri, will have seven legislators as members, reports

The committee would conduct an independent probe into the terror attacks and report its findings to Parliament, Jayasuriya said.

As many as 89 suspects, arrested for their alleged links with the attacks, were under the custody of the and the Terrorism Investigations Department, the police said.

The Islamist group (NTJ) has been blamed for the attacks. It is believed to have links with the Islamic State terror group that claimed the April 21 bombings.

--IANS

ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)