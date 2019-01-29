Centre moves HC to advance hearing on JNMF issue

The on Tuesday moved the High Court for getting an early hearing on (JNMF) plea challenging the notice issued by the government.

However, the court could not hear the matter and listed it for January 31.

The government said that JNMF was in the possession of the property due to court's stay order.

The hearing must be advanced or the authorities should be allowed to proceed under law against the JNMF, the government said.

On January 23, the court fixed February 19 to hear the plea filed by JNMF. The JNMF has challenged the October 15 2018 notice.

Earlier, the court had stayed estate officer's notice to vacate the premises.

The JNMF, in its plea, alleged that the proceedings initiated by the was designed to destroy Nehru's legacy and contributions and attempted to create a new narrative.

The formally came into being on August 17 1964 under the chairmanship of Dr S. Radhakrishnan, then of India, and is located at Teen Murti House.

The Fund had been asked to vacate the Teen Murti Bhavan saying that (NMML) is in "dire need of space". It has been alleged that the is occupying the premises "without any authority of law".

