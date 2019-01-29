Pakistan SC upholds Aasia Bibi's blasphemy acquittal

Pakistan's on Tuesday dismissed a challenging its decision to acquit Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent eight years on death row in a case.

A three-member bench headed by tossed out the plea against Bibi's October acquittal that had sparked three-day mass protests led by the hardline (TLP), Geo News reported.

"Based on merit, this is dismissed... You could not point out (even) a single mistake in the Supreme Court's verdict," Justice Khosa told the petitioner's

Bibi, a mother of five, spent eight years on death row in a prison in before she was acquitted last year. She was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad in 2009 and a court sentenced her to death in 2010.

The petition had been filed by through his Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, who presented his arguments before the bench and demanded that a larger bench comprising Islamic scholars be constituted to hear the petition.

The petition, according to the report, stated that confessed to her crimes during investigation and that a delay in lodging the First Information Request did not imply that the defendant was not guilty of the crime.

It had also sought to put her name on the Exit Control List till a final decision on the was made.

Meanwhile, the TLP had on Monday night rejected the top court bench formed to hear the review petition and threatened a protest movement if was given "judicial relief".

The hardline had called off its protests last year after reaching an agreement with the government, the foremost condition of which was the placement of Bibi's name on the Exit Control List.

The government, however, had only agreed to "initiate the legal process" to place her name on the list, while also agreeing that it would not oppose any review petitions being filed against the apex court's judgment.

The rejection of the petition on Tuesday lifted the last legal hurdle in the years-long case and potentially paved the way for to leave the country.

