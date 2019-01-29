VHP welcomes Centre's move in SC for Ram temple

-
-
The VHP on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's move in the Supreme Court seeking its nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of undisputed land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other original owners.
"The VHP hopes that the Supreme Court shall expeditiously decide on the application filed by the government," Alok Kumar, the International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said in a statement.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas owns about 42 acres of the undisputed land out of 67 acres which was acquired way back in 1993.
The land under litigation i.e. where the disputed structure existed, measures only 0.313 acres.
"All other land including of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is not under any dispute. The Supreme Court had said in M. Ismail case that the superfluous land shall be returned to its owners," Kumar said.
The Centre moved the apex court earlier on Tuesday for the modification of its March 31, 2003 order, directing the observance of status quo on the acquired 67 acres of undisputed land.
--IANS
bns/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
