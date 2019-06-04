Centre trying to inflict emotional partition of J&K: Mehbboba

Former and said on Tuesday that instead of allowing old wounds to heal, the was inflicting another emotional partition of

Reacting to that the Centre was contemplating fresh delimitation of Assembly seats to give better and proportionate representation to the Jammu region, Mufti said on her page: "Distressed to hear about plans to redraw Assembly constituencies in J&K.

"Forced delimitation is an obvious attempt to inflict another emotional partition of the state on communal lines. Instead of allowing old wounds to heal, GoI (Government of India) is inflicting pain on Kashmiris."

said that Satya Pal Malik, who has all the powers under the Constitution because the state is under President's rule, was likely to form a delimitation commission that would recommend fresh delimitation of Assembly seats.

Former and BJP leader has welcomed the move to give better representation to the Jammu region.

"Jammu region has more population and area when compared to the Valley. The delimitation was frozen by the National Conference to ensure that they have a political edge over the people of Jammu," Gupta said.

At present the state Assembly has 87 seats -- 46 in the Valley, 37 in Jammu region and 4 in Ladakh region.

Under the constitution of the state, 24 seats are reserved for Pakistan-administered which according to the state constitution is a part of

Reports said the Jammu region was likely to get eight more Assembly seats, raising the number to 45, one less than the 46 the presently has.

The Kashmir Valley-centric political parties like PDP and National Conference are likely to strongly oppose the move to lift the freeze on delimitation of Assembly seats as both these parties have a majority of their followers in the Valley.

--IANS

sq/mr

