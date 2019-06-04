Odisha agrees to examine Ayushman Bharat scheme

The on Tuesday said it would examine the fresh proposal of the Centre to implement the scheme in the state.

A delegation, led by Indu Bhushan, had a discussion with and Aditya on the implementation of the scheme.

"The Centre has given a proposal to us and we are examining it. If we find that the people of Odisha will get any benefit from the scheme, we will be taking a decision," said Das.

"We will examine (the proposal) and see whether it works well with our existing health scheme," he said.

But for Odisha, Telengana, and Delhi, 25 states have implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"We had a preliminary discussion about the scheme and the Odisha government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). We could reach a conclusive point after 2-3 rounds of discussion," said Padhi.

"The state already has a good and strong scheme. Our challenge is to converge the Ayushman Bharat scheme with the existing state scheme (BSKY). We will make all efforts to do that," said Bhushan.

The BSKY envisages health benefits to 70 lakh poor families -- up to Rs 5 lakh for men and Rs 7 lakh for women. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has provision of health benefits up to Rs 5 lakh and no special provision for women beneficiaries.

Earlier, the had rejected the Centre's proposal, citing it's own health assurance scheme, which is much better than the central scheme.

