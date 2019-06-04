Trump urges May to stay, finalise US-UK trade deal

US on Tuesday urged outgoing British to "stick around" to let the two countries have a "very, very substantial trade deal".

Trump's comments came at a meeting of British and American business leaders at Palace. At the breakfast meeting he co-hosted with May, said he believed there was scope for further expansion of trade between the US and the UK, the reported.

"I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal," he told May. "This is something you want to do and my folks want to do. Stick around. Let's do this deal," the US said.

May said there were "huge opportunities" for Britain and the US to work together. "It is a great partnership, but I think a partnership we can take even further," she told the President, adding, "Of course that is with a good bilateral trade deal."

and May would also meet at No 10 with contentious issues like doing business with on the agenda.

Trump was also set to hold talks with Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove, reports say.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered in central to voice their opposition to Trump's visit. Demonstrations were also planned in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, and

