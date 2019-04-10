Chahar creates IPL record for most dot balls

(CSK) pacer on Tuesday created the record for the most number of dot balls in an innings in the history of the (IPL).

The right-arm seamer returned figures of 3/20 from four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as many as 20 dot balls in the process. Chahar broke the record of 18 dot balls in an innings jointly held by and

Chahal accounted for the wickets of (0), (6) and Nitish Rana (0) after KKR were put into bat.

The 26-year-old bowled five dot balls in the 19th over to keep the big-hitting quiet.

KKR were reduced to 24/4 inside the first five overs, largely due to Chahar who bowled a superb first spell of 3-0-14-3.

He first trapped (0) in front before accounting for the wicket of Rana (0) who hit a rising delivery straight to Ambati Rayudu at midwicket.

CSK went to the top of the league standings with the seven-wicket win over KKR. They have won five out of the six matches they played so far.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals at the in on April 11.

