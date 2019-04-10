Michael Vaughan's tweet on Indian roads irks fans

Michael Vaughan's comments about Indian roads sent in a tizzy after the former England said he only saw animals during his travels.

"Love travelling in # .. So far this morning we have seen elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats & pigs all in the middle of the road," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Finding his comments derogatory, there were immediate responses from fans and followers of the game.

"Focus on selecting the English team for and the Ashes. Heard Aussies are back in form just at the right time," said a fan replying to Vaughan's tweet.

"We know that feeling since you get to see *only pigs* in England. Variety is good right?" another fan said, with tongue firmly in cheek.

Vaughan is in as an expert for the (IPL).

After faced their sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday, Vaughan opined that and should be given some rest before the upcoming

--IANS

dm/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)