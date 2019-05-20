Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

A day after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Minister Chandrababu will meet his counterpart Mamata here on Monday afternoon.

The (TDP) will meet at the state Secretariat Nabanna in a bid to strengthen the post poll equations among the opposition parties against the ahead of the 2019 election results on May 23.

During his interaction with Banerjee, is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in over the weekend, a source said.

On Sunday -- the final phase of Lok Sabha polls -- called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Party and Communist Party of (Marxist)

On Saturday, he had met supremo Mayawati and

