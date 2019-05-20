Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

-
A day after meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here on Monday afternoon.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President will meet Banerjee at the state Secretariat Nabanna in a bid to strengthen the post poll equations among the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2019 election results on May 23.
During his interaction with Banerjee, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, a source said.
On Sunday -- the final phase of Lok Sabha polls -- Naidu called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.
On Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
