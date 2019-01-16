Charlotte Rampling bags 'Dune' reboot

Oscar-nominated actress Charlotte Rampling will feature in the remake of the 1984 fantasy film "Dune".
Being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is an adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The story explores the noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.
Rampling will play the role of Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor's truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions and manipulate people's emotional states.
The 72-year-old actress, whose career has spanned more than 100 film and television roles, will be honoured with a special Golden Bear at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival.
The film's script is penned by Eric Roth along with Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. It also features actors Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Timothee Chalamet and Stellan Skarsgard.
