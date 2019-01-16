JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Anuja Sathe joins 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani' show

Newly discovered super-Earth exoplanet may harbour alien life

Business Standard

Farhan to play boxer in Rakeysh Mehra's 'Toofan'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Farhan Akhtar has joined hands with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for the upcoming film "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer.

Mehra and Farhan last collaborated together for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

A "thrilled" Farhan on Wednesday tweeted that the upcoming film will be based on a boxer.

"Thrilled to share that six years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and I are reuniting to create 'Toofan', a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love."

Other details of the films are still under wraps.

The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

--IANS

dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements