Rihanna sues her father

has sued her own father Ronald for using her brand name to launch a business for himself.

In a new lawsuit obtained by tmz.com, claims her father Ronald started a talent development company in 2017 called Entertainment.

The "S&M" hitmaker has already trademarked "Fenty" to use in a number of business ventures, including her well-known line. She claims he is profiting off the reputation she has created with the brand.

In the documents, the 30-year-old says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars, including trying to book her for 15 shows in in December 2017 for $15 million -- all without her authorization.

claims later her dad even unsuccessfully tried to file a trademark for "Fenty" to use with resort boutique hotels.

She says she has sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalising off her Fenty trademarks, but says he has ignored them and continued to make money off Fenty Entertainment.

She is asking a to place an injunction on her dad using the name Fenty and for damages.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)