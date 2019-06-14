'Chehre' team wrap up shoot 4 days early

The team of "Chehre", starring and Emraan Hashmi, completed its shoot four days earlier from the actual planned date.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the post-production stage will begin soon.

After completing the shoot on Thursday, the film's said in a statement: "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion.

"Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

"Chehre" is produced by Motion Pictures and

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, and

"Chehre" releases on February 21, 2020.

--IANS

nn/dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)