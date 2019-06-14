Hip-hop has always been close to me: Varun Dhawan

"ABCD 2" says hip-hop is one genre that is very close to him.

and Only Much Louder (OML) will set the dance floor on fire with Season 3 of Vivid Shuffle. With performances by hip-hop artistes like Naezy and MC Altaf, officially launched the hip-hop dance competition on Wednesday here.

"Hip-hop has always been very close to me and these artistes inspire me to take my love for hip-hop to the next level with movies like 'Street Dancer'," said in a statement referring to his upcoming film "Street Dancer".

The competition will come alive in Shillong, Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Bangkok, Bhopal, and

"This season, we are thrilled to announce that Vivid Shuffle is expanding its horizons with four more cities in along with an international qualifier," said Anshuman Goenka, Director Marketing, Bacardi Pvt Ltd.

An exciting feature of the platform is the annual Breezer Vivid music video, which features Varun, the winners and some of hip-hop's biggest names.

