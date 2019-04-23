Chennai opts to bowl against Hyderabad (Toss)

Chennai Super Kings' won the toss and opted to bowl against in their return fixture of the (IPL) at the here on Tuesday.

Harbhajan Singh replaced Shardul Thakur in the Chennai playing eleven while and came in for and in the Hyderabad team.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(Captain), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

