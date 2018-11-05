Cheryl deletes her Instagram page

has deleted her entire page in preparation for her big musical comeback.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, wants a fresh start when she releases her new album, following a four-year hiatus from the music scene and a recent split with One Direction star Liam Payne, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Fans spotted she had wiped her social media account, including her profile picture on Sunday. What was left was only the hashtag of her new single #LoveMadeMeDoIt.

has spent months away from the spotlight after becoming a mother to her son Bear, now one.

Her new solo album is much-awaited as she will reportedly sing about her split from Payne, as well as her other exes.

