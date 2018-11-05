'Pahuna - The Little Visitors' to release on Dec 7

Priyanka Chopra's maiden production "Pahuna - The Little Visitors" will hit the screens on December 7.

It is the story of three bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing during an unrest.

Produced by Priyanka and her mother under their banner, co-produced by Children's Film Society, (CFSI), and directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala, the first look of "Pahuna - The Little Visitors" was unveiled at in May last year.

Madhu said in a statement: "This film is very special because it addresses the far reaching consequences for when adults make harsh decisions. Also this story is relevant globally in its appeal."

Explaining the film's ethos, Tyrewala said: "We live in a tough world. Sometimes it's easier to just give up. Hope is what we all need. Like one of the characters in the film says, 'It's never all dark, there is always light'."

"'Pahuna' is full of hopes. That is the reason it resonated with audiences young and old across the globe and now it's releasing in the country it was made and meant for."

The movie received a promising response at the world premiere of the film at (TIFF) last year, followed by a special screening at in

