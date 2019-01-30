JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Venezuelan army defectors appeal to Trump for weapons

Business Standard

Chillai Kalan ends, weather improves in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Minimum temperatures improved throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday due to a nightlong cloud cover as the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' ended.

The Met forecasts moderate snowfall in the valley beginning later in the day.

Minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.3 while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 3.3 and minus 7.5, respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh was minus 7.8 while it was minus 18 in Drass.

Jammu city was at 7.7, Katra 7.4, Batote 1.2, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah was at 0.6 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements