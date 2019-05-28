China-Nepal border port to resume cargo service

The on the China- border will resume its cargo service on Wednesday, four years after it was closed due to a massive earthquake which killed thousands in the South Asian country, officials said on Tuesday.

Tashi Gyatso, a of the Tibetan regional government, said efforts had been made on geological disaster prevention and control, power supply and reconstruction of roads, water conservancy, joint inspection and cross-border facilities to meet the conditions for the resumption of

and will hold a reopening ceremony on Wednesday, according to

Zham port, as the most important highway port on the border of and Nepal, cleared more than 90 per cent of trade between the two before the earthquake that devastated and some border areas in on April 25, 2015.

The earthquake caused severe damage to the Zham port, roads, bridges and other facilities, forcing the port to close.

Yang Guoliang, of the Tibetan regional commerce department, said only the cargo service would be resumed after scientific assessment. For safety reasons, the passing of personnel through the port will be halted until further notice, the report said.

