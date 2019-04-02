JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Captain Shalini Singh joins AAP

Creation of effective technologies doesn't necessarily require their understanding
Business Standard

70 MW electricity import from India hampered due to Nepal Rainstorm

ANI  |  Asia 

The rainstorm on Sunday in Nepal's southern plains brought down the electricity wires and lines resulting disruption in the import of 70 MW electricity from India.

The rainstorm has broken the circuit of 33 KV Birgunj-Raksaul transmission line and 132 KV Raksaul- Purwanipur transmission line resulting in the disruption of 70 MW electricity import from India, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Spokesperson Prabal Adhikari said.

Though the disruption in electricity import from India was experienced in other lines too, the NEA has restored the electricity flow in urban areas of Birgunj, Kalaiya and Simara districts.

The authority also informed that they are working in urban areas to continue the electric supply.

Currently, the storm affected area of Bara and Parsa is being provided with electricity from Rautahat Sub-Station.

The Parwanipur-Birgunj 66 KV double circuit's one line is already charged and the other line is expected to come back to track late by Wednesday morning. The electricity authority has reported an expected loss of about 15 crore rupees as the electricity poles and the transmission lines have also been damaged by the thunderstorm havoc.

About 1,000 to 1,500 electricity poles have been flattened by the gusts and the wires torn-apart because of the high-speed moving wind.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU