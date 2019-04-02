70 MW electricity import from India hampered due to Nepal Rainstorm

The rainstorm on Sunday in Nepal's southern plains brought down the wires and lines resulting disruption in the import of 70 MW from

The rainstorm has broken the circuit of 33 KV Birgunj-Raksaul transmission line and 132 KV Raksaul- Purwanipur transmission line resulting in the disruption of 70 MW import from India, Electricity Authority (NEA) said.

Though the disruption in from was experienced in other lines too, the NEA has restored the in urban areas of Birgunj, Kalaiya and Simara districts.

The authority also informed that they are working in urban areas to continue the electric supply.

Currently, the storm affected area of and is being provided with electricity from Rautahat Sub-Station.

The Parwanipur-Birgunj 66 KV double circuit's one line is already charged and the other line is expected to come back to track late by Wednesday morning. The electricity authority has reported an expected loss of about 15 crore rupees as the and the transmission lines have also been damaged by the thunderstorm havoc.

About 1,000 to 1,500 have been flattened by the gusts and the wires torn-apart because of the high-speed moving wind.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)