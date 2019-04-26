China secures a set of medals in table tennis worlds

had a clean sweep of women's singles semifinal berths at the Championships here on Thursday.

Olympic champion and world No. 1 beat arch rival of 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9, the reported.

Hirono, winner, had beaten the leading Chinese players including Ding, and en route to her 2017 Asian championship crown.

reached the semifinals with a 4-2 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-4) victory over Hong Kong Doo Hoi Kem, while Liu Shiwen ousted Japanese Miyu Kato 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.

In an all-Chinese quarter-final, outlasted 11-9, 10-12, 21-19, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

In the men's singles, No. 1 seed Fan and No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto were both eliminated in the round of 16, joining No. 2 Xu Xin in the seeded casualties.

beat fellow Chinese Fan in six sets (5-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7) while Harimoto suffered a surprise 4-2 (11-7, 3-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9) loss to South Korean An Hae-hyun.

France's Simon Gauzy, who knocked out second-seeded Chinese Xu on Wednesday, romped into the quarterfinals with a 4-0 victory over Slovakia's

Chinese overcame South Korean Jeoung Young-sik in straight sets to join his in the last eight.

Ma, seeking a third straight world singles crown, crushed Brazil's 4-1.

South Korea's advanced after German star pulled out of the game due to a

Xu pulled himself together as he combined with Liu Shiwen to beat an unseeded team of Fan and 4-0 in the mixed doubles semifinals. They will take on and on Friday.

Chen Meng/Zhu Yuling, and Sun Yingsha/ both advanced into the women's doubles semifinals.

The men's doubles semifinalists include Ma Long/Wang Chuqin, and Liang Jingkun/

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)