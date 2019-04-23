New rubber colours for table tennis rackets expected

Visual outlook of may undergo great changes after the Tokyo with introduction of new colours for paddlers' racket rubbers, the International Federation (ITTF) announced here.

The proposal has been in discussion during Monday's Meeting (AGM). Instead of current colours of black and red for rubbers, different colours from red may be used in one side, while the other should remain in black, reported.

"The proposition passed can be a lot of colours as long as it's not a problem with the colour compared with the ball and reflection. There are still some restrictions on the colour, and those colours have to be approved by the equipment department of ITTF," said

"There will still be some tight rules on that regarding reflection and brightness. In principle, it will be mainly black plus many other different types of colours. The proposition passed was to do it after the Tokyo Olympics, so there will be no difference for the Tokyo Olympic Games," he added.

Weikert added that the also had propositions to use yellow balls after the Tokyo

"This is now only a resolution, because AGM decides first of all to test the outcome with the yellow ball for TV and players, so it's not a decision," said Weikert.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)