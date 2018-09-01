China sweeps four golds in basketball at Asiad

beat 84-72 on Saturday for its eighth men's title of

With the win, the Chinese teams have swept all four gold medals from both men's and women's 3x3 and 5x5 competitions, reports

After powerhouse took an 18-10 lead from the first two minutes, managed to narrow the gap and even closed to one point through the efforts of Fang Shuo and Abudurexiti, although still led by 45-41 into the second half.

started the third quarter with his shot, helping to turn the tide 50-45 together with a pair of 3-pointers from Zhao Rui, and to lead 59-56 into the last quarter.

Both and combined for a string of 3-pointers to guide China for a 71-61 lead, a double-digit advantage kept till the end of the match.

The 22-year-old scored a team-high 20 points, Fang Shuo and Zhao Rui collected 16 points each, and contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds.

--IANS

pur/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)