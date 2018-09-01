Jamshedpur FC rope in Australian legend Tim Cahill

(ISL) outfit FC on Saturday announced the signing of former

Cahill, 38, comes with a lot of rich footballing experience, having scored 168 goals in 694 club appearances in his career. The Aussie played long spells for English top-tier clubs Everton and Millwall.

Cahill is also the all-time leading goal scorer for Australia, having scored 50 goals in 107 international caps between 2004 and 2018. He was the first Australian to score at a World Cup and has played in four World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014 & 2018).

Commenting on the development, Cahill said: "I'm excited to be part of the ISL and my new team It's been an easy process to make this decision because of the club's professionalism and their goals for what they want to achieve."

"To be a part of their project is massive for me because I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game in and encourage young kids to play football," he added.

Cahill will join the squad in as the team continues preparing for the 2018-19 ISL season.

