Chinese patients to get cheaper cancer drugs from Sep

Chinese patients are expected to be able to buy 14 kinds of drugs at a lower price from September, according to China's state medical administration.

The drugs are all crucial in dealing with and solid tumours, and have great clinical value and huge benefits for patients, the said.

It asked companies to adhere to the price cut in line with the lowered procurement prices of these drugs, reported.

A range of several more drugs have been selected to be included in the medical reimbursement list later.

--IANS

in/

