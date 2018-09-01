JUST IN
Chinese patients to get cheaper cancer drugs from Sep

IANS  |  Beijing 

Chinese patients are expected to be able to buy 14 kinds of cancer drugs at a lower price from September, according to China's state medical insurance administration.

The drugs are all crucial in dealing with haematological neoplasms and solid tumours, and have great clinical value and huge benefits for patients, the National Healthcare Security Administration said.

It asked pharmaceutical companies to adhere to the price cut in line with the lowered procurement prices of these drugs, Xinhua news agency reported.

A range of several more drugs have been selected to be included in the medical insurance reimbursement list later.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 11:30 IST

