Chinese yuan edges higher to 6.7472 against US dollar

IANS  |  Beijing 

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 469 basis points to 6.7472 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 07:58 IST

