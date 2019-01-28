Chinese yuan edges higher to 6.7472 against US dollar

The central parity rate of the Chinese renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 469 basis points to 6.7472 against the US dollar Monday, according to the Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day, reported.

The central parity rate of the against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

