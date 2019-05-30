Choices decide one's career path, says Rajesh Tailang

Rajesh Tailang, who has made his mark on the digital platform by being a part of successful including "Selection Day", "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur", feels that an can't plan the way his or her career will shape up, but says choices determine its path.

Asked if he has been getting good offers after the success of "Delhi Crime" and "Selection Day", Rajesh said: "Definitely... I am getting good roles than what I used to get in the past, but I think you can't plan the journey of your career. I think your choices are one of the major factors in the field of acting.

"You try to plan it but you can't predict which project will be appreciated by the audience and which will not. So, I try to do my work passionately and efficiently with a lot of honesty."

Rajesh played a RAW agent in the film "Phantom" and in "Aiyaary", he played a of the In "Omerta", Rajesh essayed an Army and in "Delhi Crime", he was seen as a

Does he feel typecast?

He said: "As an actor, you want to explore everything, but you have to choose from what kind of offers you get. And if you get similar kind of roles, then you try to give something new to that character from your side. That is what I have tried to do until now.

"If you see, the profession of these characters is the same, but these people are different from each other. I have tried to capture the human aspect of every character that I have played and not the profession."

Asked if the entry of digital platforms in has given actors and technicians easy access to work, Rajesh said: "I think to an extent it has happened but still there is a long way to go. I feel there are so many actors around me who haven't got the kind of work that they deserve."

